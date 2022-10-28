Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, expressed concern this week after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended COVID-19 vaccines be included in the scheduled vaccines for school-aged children.
Sempolinski said he was opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine being forced on children.
"I am deeply concerned that the recommendation from the CDC to include the COVID-19 vaccine in the scheduled vaccines for school-aged children will be used by states, government entities, or other institutions to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on our children,” Sempolinski told reporters on his weekly media call.
“There are many reasons why a parent may not want their child to get the vaccine, and it is not the government's place to force that decision on parents," said Sempolinski.
"I want to make it clear that I am not opposed to the vaccine,” he said. “If you want to get your children vaccinated, then go right ahead. Where I stand opposed is when the government forces our children to get a relatively new vaccine — a vaccine from a virus that largely does not affect children.”
Semploinski cited President Biden’s statement that COVID-19 is over and added: “Now is the time to loosen restrictions, not put more heavy-handed government mandates on our lives and our children's lives."
ON FRIDAY, responding to a reported attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in their California home, Sempolinski said any kind of violence against elected officials or their families must be condemned.
“Lawless violence is wrong," he said in a statement. "I wish Mr. Pelosi a quick recovery and thank our first responders who are there when we need them most. Just like the recent attack on Congressman (Lee) Zeldin, violence must be condemned.”
THE CONGRESSMAN issued a reminder to students that the deadline to submit applications for an opportunity to receive a military academy nomination is 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
To find out more contact Sharon Murphy at Zempolinski's Corning Office at (607) 377-5229 or by email at Sharon.Murphy2@mail.house.gov.
Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.
Sempolinski may nominate up to 10 individuals for each vacant academy slot allotted to the 23rd Congressional District.