CUBA — The Cuba Library will host a seed swap and house plant exchange on March 26. Local gardeners will meet from 1-3 p.m. to organize their seed collections and trade the ones they don’t want for those they are interested in growning.
The Cuba Library's heritage seed library will be available for participants to take seeds from as well. Bring seeds you have saved and are willing to share, labeled with information about the plant.
This program is hosted in partnership with Grow It Forward Southern Tier NY/ NW PA. Contact the library with questions at cuba@stls.org or (585) 968-1668.