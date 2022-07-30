ALLEGANY — Just like with a stack of books or DVDs, patrons of the Allegany Public Library can now check out packets of seeds for gardening.

A stand in the library offers free seeds through a seed library, started Monday by Enchanted Mountain Garden Club member Geri Lyter.

