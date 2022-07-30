ALLEGANY — Just like with a stack of books or DVDs, patrons of the Allegany Public Library can now check out packets of seeds for gardening.
A stand in the library offers free seeds through a seed library, started Monday by Enchanted Mountain Garden Club member Geri Lyter.
“The idea is to share seeds from our own gardens: flowers, vegetables and fruits,” Lyter said.
Those who would like to support the seed library can begin saving seeds from flowers, fruits and vegetables in their own gardens. Seeds need to be dried and stored in a cool, dry place, but not sealed in bags. When seeds are good and dry — which could take a few weeks — they’re ready to be added to the library.
When packaging seeds, use any small envelope that can fit in the card catalogue drawers, which measure 3¼ inches by 4¾ inches. Folding envelopes to fit measurements is allowed. Small envelopes will be available in the labeled drawer of the seed card catalogue, or use your own.
Make sure to label seed envelopes with name of the plant, month and year seeds were harvested, donor’s name and any other info.
Depending on the size of the seeds, use about a teaspoon’s worth in each envelope. More than a teaspoon is fine if needed.
When done, place the envelopes in the appropriately labeled drawer. There are drawers for flowers, vegetables and fruits.
If taking seeds from the library, mark on the clipboard sheet located with the seed drawers the date, which seeds were taken and number of packets.
“This is a group project. We need seed savers as well as seed takers,” Lyter said. “Anyone is welcome to donate seeds as well as take seeds.”