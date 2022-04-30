ALFRED — Cornell Cooperative Extension announces its second Woods Walk with Master Gardener Mary Lu Wells will be Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at 4981 McAndrews Road, Andover.
The spring ephemerals are in all their glory and the ferns are just waking up. The opening leaves of the canopy trees are providing a dappled shade. Come to the Woods Walk with your boots and questions and enjoy the renewal of spring.
There is no charge to attend. Please be aware of the ditch when parking as there is no shoulder.