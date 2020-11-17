Cattaraugus County got a second taste of winter on Tuesday, with northern and western parts of the county getting 2-3 inches of snow.
Olean was in line for lesser amounts of snow, while the western part of the county could get some overnight lake-effect snow.
State county and town road crews were called out early Tuesday to plow and treat the roads with salt and sand.
As night fell along with temperatures Tuesday night, Holiday Valley snowmaking crews began firing up automated snow guns to not only test he system, but pile up snow for as long as they can to spread out for a base. The Ellicottville resort hopes to open on Nov. 27, weather permitting.