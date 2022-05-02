PORTVILLE — Bird watching is a quiet and relaxing way to connect with nature in a meaningful way.
Join the Pfeiffer Nature Center for a second spring bird walk from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday through the wetland and scrub areas of Pfeiffer Nature Center’s Eshelman Property, 1420 Yubadam Road. A similar walk was held Saturday.
A well-known location for regional birders, Eshelman hosts a multitude of migratory and resident birds. Visitors may see and/or hear dozens of species that frequent the area as they slowly walk along grassy, gentle trails. The guided walk starts in the parking lot and will be led by Tim Baird, President of the Cattaraugus County Bird Study Club. Please bring binoculars if you have them.
This activity is free and open to the public. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required.