The first of three StrOlean events of the year was held June 3.

OLEAN — The next edition of Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s StrOlean event is set for Aug. 13, with the final one set for Oct. 8.

The first StrOlean of 2022 was a success with more than 34 organizations throughout the area selling or organizing an event.

