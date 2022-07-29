OLEAN — The next edition of Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s StrOlean event is set for Aug. 13, with the final one set for Oct. 8.
The first StrOlean of 2022 was a success with more than 34 organizations throughout the area selling or organizing an event.
“We are encouraging businesses, non-profits and school groups to start now and plan to participate in one or all StrOlean,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC member services director.
There are several ways for one to participate at StrOlean, which can be fundraisers, too.
POPUP MARKET: If your business is a brick and mortar store, GOACC would like for you to host an event outside your store, host sales/info table inside/outside your store, or if you are a restaurant, we would like you to vend outside your store. As an existing storefront, there will be no fee to participate, but the Chamber would like you to fill out the application.
For those wishing to vend throughout the Olean area, the Pop Up Market will include arts & crafts, artisans, catalog/home party, farm market stands, artwork, jewelry and more!
EVENT ORGANIZER: Is your organization looking for a fundraiser event? GOACC is also encouraging organizations to come on down and create an event that would benefit their organization. StrOlean would love to have organizations host events during the day such as: a planned Walk, Story Time, a tasting station, a sport demonstrations, 5K/1K Fun Run, outside fitness class, strolling chorus, baby races, children’s activities, and a bunch other ideas.
There would be no charge to run the event. The event would be included in the overall promotion, poster, Facebook, etc. However, GOACC still suggest they do some small promotion on their separate event and market to their captive audience.
Past StrOlean events included a band concert on the JCC lawn, free wine tasting and appetizers at the store, Plinko game, Max Out Deadlift Competition, Parking Lot Party, Tap for tips, Strolling with mobile used book give away cart, chair massages, static display of large model aircraft, Open gym, and Zany Zumbathon.
For the FOOD VENDORS — new to the StrOlean lineup — StrOleans have always had the food vending option. This year, on Aug. 13, GOACC is encouraging local restaurants to participate in an in-restaurant Taste of Olean.
The Taste of StrOlean will be held Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the participating restaurants’ locations. Chamber restaurants’ fee will be $50 for participation, with non-Chamber members, $100. Interested restaurants participating include Angee’s Restaurant, Randy’s Fireside and Randy’s Up the River.
As always, GOACC encourages restaurants to showcase a new item or a main stay option — the idea is to have attendees to try something that they may have never tried at the restaurant to encourage repeat business for the full course meal. With the Taste at each of the restaurants location, it should also keep costs in line as the staff would normally be working.
Applications can be found on the Chamber’s website, www.oleanny.com. For more information or registration forms, please call GOACC at 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.