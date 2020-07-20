A second COVID-19-related death was reported in Elk County over the weekend.
The news comes as case count continues to rise in McKean and Elk counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The department reported Elk County’s first death late last week. The only other COVID-19-related death in the local area was one in McKean County that was reported in early May.
Over the weekend, cases in the local area rose by seven: four in Elk County and three in McKean County’s 25 cases include 17 confirmed and 8 probable; 2,633 people have tested negative. Meanwhile, Elk County’s 37 cases include 28 confirmed and nine probable cases; 1,510 people have tested negative.
The case counts in Potter and Cameron counties remain steady. Potter County has 19 cases — 16 confirmed and 3 probable — with 533 people testing negative. In Cameron County, there are five confirmed cases, and 309 people have tested negative. All five cases were in the Emporium ZIP code.
Over the weekend at the statewide level, the case count broke 100,000 and the death count 7,000, according to the Department of Health.
The 763 positives reported Saturday and 786 reported Sunday brought the total to 101,027. There were 15 new deaths reported Saturday and 8 on Sunday, for a total of 7,015.
Of those who tested positive across Pennsylvania, 1% are ages 0-4, 1% are 5-12, nearly 3% are 13-18, 8% are 19-24, nearly 38% are 25-49, 23% are 50-64 and 25% are 65 or older. Most hospitalizations and deaths are patients who are 65 or older.
Mask-wearing remains required in all businesses in Pennsylvania and any time people leave home.