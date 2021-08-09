OLEAN — StrOlean is hoping for a lucky Friday the 13th with its second outing of the year.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announced that dozens of vendors, nonprofits, and other groups have signed up already for the event, running from noon to 10 p.m. Friday along the business district corridor of North Union Street.
“This edition has 52 vendors signed up – the breakdown is 26 activities, 5 food and 21 retail/info vendors,” said Lisa Carpenter, administrative assistant at the Chamber.
A new addition this year is a craft fair.
“We connected with a group that hosted a craft show at the former Allegany High School and they are bringing CC’s Market in the Park to Lincoln Park’s pavilion – we are excited about that.”
Due to its dispersed nature, the event is able to comply with all COVID-19-related health guidelines, said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber.
“GOACC is committed to the well-being of our employees, attendees and vendors. We are dedicated to supporting the local communities in which our events are held,” Yanetsko said. “StrOlean is a collaboration of many events being promoted by the Chamber Each location/event is considered separate and will maintain social distancing, safe number counts in the places as well as customer masking.”
Featured activities include:
• Olean Central Fire station: open house, static truck display, fire prevention handouts for adults & kids
• Beat City Music: drum circle hosted by Pete Gilroy, Also will have afternoon sidewalk jams with local musicians
• Jamestown Community College: Outdoor Family Movie Night, campus lawn, 8:30p.m. Enjoy the movie — “The Croods: A New Age” — courtesy of Olean Area Federal Credit Union. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the movie on the 20-foot screen.
• Storm Athletics: Open to public, kids can come in (ages 3-18) see facility, meet coaches, information on programs
• Bartlett Historical House: 1 to 6 p.m. Join them during StrOlean — tour the house and museum and eat a slice of pie
• Quick Arts Center: Make-and-take “stained glass” sun catchers in fun summer themed designs
• AKT Combatives Academy: Participants can perform self-defense/jujtisu technique, raffle for 1 month of free class
Other activities:
Olean Cub Scout Carnival games
Books by Sherri Barr
TikTok Takeover with Neighborhood School Dance
Chillbillys of WNY at Angee’s
Build own paper rocket with Challenger Learning Center
Olean Public Library’s 150th birthday party
Basic demo of good doggy manners with the Olean Kennel Club.
A complete list of all activities, events, and vendors will be online at www.oleanny.com by noon Thursday. It will also be on the Chamber’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
The final planned StrOlean of the year is set for Friday, Oct. 1. The event will run concurrently with the Cattaraugus County Out of the Darkness Walk throughout downtown Olean presented by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
For more information or registration forms for October’s StrOlean, call (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.
