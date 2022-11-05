BRADFORD, Pa. — It has been said that the wheels of justice grind slowly, but after two years with limited movement in the Securities and Exchange Commission case against local brothers Shane and Sean Hvizdzak, the government is asking a judge to help speed things up.

Shane Hvizdzak of Bradford and Sean Hvizdzak of St. Marys stand accused of running a multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scheme that has the two facing federal criminal charges as well. The pair allegedly bilked investors out of approximately $26 million, said it was being invested in digital assets and fabricated statements saying the investments were earning huge returns. However, the two allegedly put the funds in their personal accounts and moved it outside the U.S.

