ELLICOTTVILLE — Nominating petitions for the Ellicottville Central School District Board of Education are now available.
The annual election will be held on May 17, to fill the seat currently held by board member, Mr. Leonard Zlockie.
Nominating petitions must be filed with the District Clerk by 5 p.m. on April 18.
Petitions must contain the signatures and legal addresses of at least 25 qualified voters living in the Ellicottville Central School District.
A qualified voter must be:
- A U.S. citizen.
- At least 18 years of age.
- A district resident for 30 days prior to the election, with their current address on the nominating petition.
To qualify as a candidate, one must be a qualified voter and a district resident for one year immediately prior to the election.
The one candidate receiving the highest number of votes will serve a five-year term, beginning on July 1 and expiring on June 30, 2027.
Nominating petitions are available in the District Office, on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. when school is in session.