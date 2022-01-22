LITTLE VALLEY — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget was vastly different than the recent budgets offered by her predecessor, Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles observed Friday.
The state budget was developed “in an environment where they have some funds to spend,” Searles said. “That has not been the cases with past budgets.”
A good share of that money came from the federal infrastructure bill and went directly to the state, Searles said. “Information is still coming out. Overall, I think it’s a fairly positive budget for the county.”
The new methodology is that spending is up and so are new programs. “This is just the first salvo,” Searles said. The legislature will negotiate and they will hash out details with the governor.
There doesn’t seem to be any new funding streams for aid to county roads and bridges, but there’s no cut either in the CHIPS program, which saw a large boost last year, Searles said. There were some substantial increases for cold weather funding. There’s also new pothole funding.
“These are all wonderful ideas, but we don’t know how they translate to our county yet,” Searles said.
The governor said she wanted $250 million to renew a program to let local governments rehabilitate or demolish blighted properties. “What we don’t know is whether it would be a grant program or run through our existing land bank.”
Another “good new” item in the governor’s budget is Houchul’s proposal to maintain the Medicaid cap instituted by Andrew Cuomo when he was governor. Searles said that with the growth of Medicaid, this will save the county money while expanding healthcare.
“We are happy and pleased that the governor has chosen to continue that,” he added. “Counties across the state have advocated for this.”
Counties were also concerned about the state continuing to withhold sales tax payments for Aid and Incentives to Municipalities and distressed hospital and nursing home collections, Searles said.
The budget cuts AIM payments to municipalities, but maintains the distressed hospital and nursing home payment from county sales taxes, he said.
“We’re fairly happy with the budget,” Searles said. “You can always find something you don’t like, but there’s a lot to like about in this budget.”