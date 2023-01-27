Searles in 20th year as county administrator, gets four-year extension

Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles (left), in his 20th year in the post, was reappointed to a four-year term Wednesday effective Sept. 13. He is congratulated here on his reappointment in 2019 by the late Legislature Chairman James J. Snyder.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald file photo

LITTLE VALLEY — This year is Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles 20th year of running the county.

County lawmakers authorized a four-year extension of Searles appointment on Wednesday that will run through Sept. 13, 2027.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social