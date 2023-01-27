Searles in 20th year as county administrator, gets four-year extension

LITTLE VALLEY — This year is Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles 20th year of running the county.
County lawmakers authorized a four-year extension of Searles appointment on Wednesday that will run through Sept. 13, 2027.
Searles, who said he hadn’t been aware that this marked his 20th year as county administrator, is only the second person to hold the post. He served as deputy administrator under his predecessor, Donald Furman, and before that was director of the Department of Aging.
He enjoys his job. “Someone once told me if your job isn’t fun, why do it?” Searles said.
“The nature of the work is that it changes every day,” he said. “You start the day with an agenda and it is inevitably interrupted by daily activities. You need the ability to respond to emerging issues. They always come up.”
He sees his role as county administrator as “operating the business, the organization that is Cattaraugus County.” He has help from department heads and administrative staff. As budget officer, he drafts the budget and oversees purchasing.
Searles is the liaison between the county legislature and the county organization. “The Legislature sets direction and parameters as to where the county will go. My position is to have one foot in the conversation with the board and the other with department heads and staff.”
Everything was upended nearly three years ago with COVID-19.
“When we were in the heat of the pandemic, I can’t give enough accolades to the staff of the county,” Searles said. “They (department heads and staff) gave it their all. Early on there was a need for contact tracers to identify people who came in contact with someone who tested positive. There were up to 50 people sometimes you had to identify, contact and ask if they had symptoms.”
Dozens of county employees — including Searles himself — took the state contact tracing course. “There was a tremendous outpouring on behalf of the staff. Across the organization, we took care of health concerns as defined by the pandemic.”
Searles said county staff responded to a variety of tasks including procuring difficult-to-find masks, rubber gloves and gowns and test kits and crisis hotlines.
“We had testing clinics and later vaccination and booster clinics,” he said. “When the pandemic started, we started a tremendous movement on behalf of the county to re-tool and meet the emerging needs.”
As time passed and vaccination rates grew and then vaccine boosters were available, the county slowly returned to normal functions, Searles said.
The county is still dealing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency over some reimbursement issues from COVID-19.
By the middle of 2022, the county returned to being fully functional after COVID-19.
“Critical things were not swept aside,” Searles noted. “The pandemic certainly was an activity that had wide-ranging impacts to Cattaraugus County as an organization just like others across the country.”
Searles said, “It’s been an interesting time. There was no predictability on what you were doing from day to day. It was like every day you had a monumental crisis you had to resolve before the end of the day. By the next day it would be something else,” he added.
“We got through it stronger,” he said. “We are more cohesive than before and we are much more agile. We got through that stronger. We focus on what needs to get done to get things done.”
Also part of Searles’ tenure in county government was 9-11.
Searles, then-County Treasurer Joseph Keller and Economic Development Director Thomas Livak were in New York City that morning to meet with bond counsel and officials from a bond rating company and were very close to the World Trade Center at the time of the terrorist attacks.
The three all made it out of the city safely that day and got back to Western New York the next day.
It is all part of “the resilient nature of this organization and the population of Western New York to adapt, move forward and refocus,” Searles said.
In recent years, the county administrator said, the county legislature has reinvested in roads and bridges and physical infrastructures. “That will be there when we rebound,” he added.
County lawmakers have helped fuel economic growth with aid to bring the new $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. state-of-the-art plant in Franklinville and the Cimolai-HY steel fabrication plant to the former Dresser-Rand site in Olean, Searles said. The former Kmart Plaza in Allegany is being reimagined as Allegany Crossing, with the county aiding construction of a sewer line to the area at Exit 25 of Interstate 86.
“These are going to fuel future growth,” Searles said. The legislature is backing “strong efforts to encourage and build on economic development in the county.”
Searles said one of his early mentors in county government was the late George Peters, a deputy Social Services commissioner who later served as a deputy county administrator.
“Also a great mentor of mine was Don Furman, who was my predecessor,” Searles said. He also has fond memories of former sheriffs Jerry Burrell, who after he retired went on to become a member of the county legislature; Ernest Dustman; and the late Dennis John.
“I’ve had good relationships with the county legislature,” said Searles, who often looks at photos of legislators that hang on the wall outside the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber. “All those people played a major role in where the county is today.”
He mentions several county legislature chairmen he has enjoyed working with including the late James J. Snyder, Michael O’Brien, Norm Marsh and, currently, Howard V. VanRensselaer.