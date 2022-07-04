OLEAN — An opening reception will be held Friday for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, "Zweygardt Sculpture,” by Glenn Zweygardt from Alfred Station, which is on display through Aug. 13.
The reception is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St. The event will be catered by Firefly Bagel with beverages from Four Mile Brewing.
"Finding one’s place in a relationship with nature is the theme of my sculpture," Zweygardt, an emeritus professor of sculpture at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University. "While working with materials such as metal and stone, a relationship between nature and myself is formed.
"Further, I want to tell stories and comment on my collective life experience and my perception of a collective consciousness," he said. "Hopefully, these ideas and expressions will enter into human consciousness and the fourth dimension."
Zweygardt's works are simultaneously ancient and contemporary. With his use of diverse materials — cast bronze, glass, iron, marble, stainless steel, stone and granite — he creates complex media sculptures that exemplify a master of the three-dimensional form. Zweygardt's work will be on display not only in the Gallery but on the TCAC sidewalk.
Zweygardt fuses dissimilar elements and concepts, natural occurring and fabricated forms, into structures that command the attention if the observer. Duplication and relationship are a recurring theme found throughout Zweygardt's work — a carefully chosen stone, cast, and duplicated in bronze, aluminum or steel becomes the basis of definite architectural themes that manifest in a range of sizes.
Zweygardt's mastery of the building process along with his ability to create enormous works of art from materials of tremendous mass has gained him international recognition and membership to the Berman Group, a cooperative of sculptors whose collective work spans virtually the entire spectrum of possibilities of "traditional" modernist sculpture.
A native of Kansas, Zweygardt earned the BFA degree from Wichita State in 1967. He received the MFA from the Maryland Institute of Art in 1969. He works independently in his immense workshop in Alfred Station
For more information on this and any other exhibits at the TCAC, visit the web site www.tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455. The Tri Arts Council has updated and reorganized its Artist Market and is are open to the public Tuesday to Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.