SCIO — It is that time of year again when the best way to celebrate the spirit of Christmas is by giving to those in need.
For 30 years, members of the Scio Central School Future Business Leaders of America have done just that by collecting toys, monetary donations, and gifts for their fellow students.
It started under business teacher and club advisor Dan Childs. Club members from freshmen to seniors (a few dozen students) raised funds through bake sales and other fund raisers for the program which was also supported by donations. They wrote letters to past donors both from the public and the business sector and past students. For years, the number of student recipients varied.
When the economy was bad the numbers soared over 150 and when times were good the number of recipients went down. The first year there were only 13 student recipients. The largest number of recipients was 150 during the recession in the first decade of the century. This year’s numbers are expected to go over 100.
The program has always maintained anonymity for both the students receiving the Christmas items and for the FBLA Juniors and Seniors who helped to deliver the items.
Childs always stressed that the students dealing with the packing and delivery took an oath of silence, “Their lips are sealed even long after they were students, he said.”
He also noted that more than a few of the students acting as Christmas elves had also been recipients of the anonymous bags of toys and items that miraculously appeared underneath their Christmas trees.
On the Thursday prior to the Christmas break, members of the FBLA gather on the second floor, school library. There among the bookshelves hundreds of gifts — from the popular drones and electronics to the iconic Star Wars and Scooby Do, Barbie dolls, and board games cover a large reference table, chairs, the floor, nooks, and crannies.
A dozen or so FBLA students sort the gifts and place them in specific bags for the family receiving them.
Childs was always adamant that the kids get one special toy that they can brag about when they return to school.
Each year Childs and crew would take donated funds and travel to stores in other towns that cater to teens to purchase “age appropriate gifts.” Teens also received gift cards ranging from $50 to $100 based on donations.
Any funds or toys left over were put in storage for the next year.
“It is quite a program that built up over the years,” Childs said. “When we started, we had 13 kids on the list. We have had as many as 150.”
LOTS OF HELP
In the past, the FBLA has had help from the National Honor Society, local groups, and businesses. The Allegany County Area Foundation, the Scio Lions Club and Otis-Eastern Services, local donors and donors from Texas and Pennsylvania who attended Scio school and from local churches. Toy barrels appear in local stores like Crosby’s, The Store, Scio/Belmont Dollar General and in the school lobby.
Each year students wrote thank you notes to that year’s donors.
Childs theorized that more than the children who receive the gifts, the members of the FBLA are the ones who got the most out of the program.
Over the years the program was fine-tuned with adult volunteers and school staff screening requests and personally contacting recipient families on Facebook or by phone. To make sure everyone got a special gift, volunteers would purchase toys concentrating on educational and STEM related toys, that are not donated. The Scio Central School Transportation Department worked out the logistics and delivery routes with the kids and drivers.
COVID-19
With 2020 things changed. Dan Childs retired, and COVID-19 has closed and restricted school activities. Yet, the Scio Toys For Tots program continues under the direction of global, government and economics teacher Diana Phalon and under a new name.
The Toys for Tots program is affiliated with the Marine Corps, so Phalon dubbed this year’s program Toys for Tigers. A tiger is the school’s mascot and is reflected in the name of its sports, extra-curricular and academic teams.
Phalon said, “The program is too special and meaningful to drop, so after Mr. Childs retired, I decided I wanted to take it over.’
She has the help of teachers Brittany McCain-Canfield, Doreen Martin and PK-12 Principal Christine McKinley and they aren’t bent on reinventing the wheel. They’re running the decades old program as efficiently as it has been run in the past.
Phalon explained, “I always thought that this was a great program and I wanted to see it continue.”
But of course, COVID-19’s restrictions have caused changes. This year the students won’t be delivering the toys after they’ve donned masks, social distanced, and sorted the toys and gifts. The four teachers involved will take the gifts to the homes on the recipient’s list.
“We’ve already dropped off toy barrels at Crosby’s, The Store, Dollar General, the Alliance churches in Scio and Allentown and there is one in the lobby at the school. The barrels serve as the receptacles for the bulk of the toys.
“There are already 80 kids on our list, and I expect it to go over 100 kids,” she said. “Many of the families who were on the list have moved away from the area and there are a lot of new families on the list.”
Families with children in the Scio Central School District still have a couple of weeks to get on the list. They can apply by contacting the Scio Central School office at 593-5510. The gifts will be sorted on Dec.18 and delivered the following week.
Monetary donations are still needed to supplement the bags of gifts and to help with purchasing gifts and gift cards for teens.
FUNDING EFFORTS
“COVID-19 has made it difficult to raise funds,” Phalon said. “We know people have been hit hard by the Coronavirus shutdowns and restrictions, and we haven’t been able to hold the fund raisers we normally have. We need funds to supplement the toys from the barrels.”
Monetary donations can be sent to or delivered to the school at 3968 Washington Street, Scio, NY, 14880.