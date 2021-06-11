GENESEO — Livingston County sheriff’s deputies said state law changes delayed the arrest of a Scio woman for seven months after they alleged she had 102 bags of fentanyl.
Sheriff Thomas Dougherty reports that deputies charged Lori Bowker, 40, on June 4 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a Nov. 19 traffic stop, the sheriff said. Deputies reported they stopped a vehicle on Interstate 390 at about 9 p.m. that evening for a vehicle and traffic violation. The driver was identified as Robert E. Bowker Jr., 44, of Scio, and a passenger was identified as Lori Bowker.
During the stop, deputies believed the two were involved in drug activity and searched the vehicle. A bag of what authorities believed to be methamphetamine and 102 individually-packaged bags were believed to contain fentanyl. Robert Bowker was issued a traffic ticket, while Lori Bowker was released pending lab results identifying the substances in the bags. Tests concluded the substances were controlled substances.
Bowker was arraigned at the Livingston County Jail in Geneseo and she was released on her own recognizance after prosecutors noted the charges did not permit bail to be set.
“It is a sad state of affairs in New York state when an elected judge has no discretion to hold or set bail on a person accused of committing a B felony for possessing over 100 bags of fentanyl,” Dougherty said. “We need to bring back common sense and return judicial discretion to our elected judges.”
Passed in 2019, the law generally only allows for bail to be set as a condition for pre-trial release for violent crimes, sexual offenses and certain other crimes. Nonviolent felonies that before would commonly see bail amounts in the tens of thousands of dollars — such as the charges levied in the Bowker case — now see no bail and those accused of such crimes being released on the condition they return for future court dates.
Supporters of the reform law have said the change allows for those who cannot afford bail — disproportionately people of color — to have a better chance of mounting a defense, are less likely to be forced by economic concerns to plead guilty and potentially lose employment due to long-term incarceration before trial.
Opponents point to what they say is a spike in crime in the state following such reforms, with a New York Police Department report in January 2020 noting an increase in crime as some nonviolent felons were released and later were accused of committing other crimes before trial on the first charges.
In a similar legal push, field tests for narcotics now typically require laboratory confirmation before arrests can be prosecuted.
That change followed years of outcry over the validity of field tests. A 2016 report by the New York Times showed that many field tests previously used could show false positives for narcotics for dozens of compounds, including home cleaning products. In 2017, media reports indicated one suspect was kept in a Florida jail for 90 days awaiting a laboratory confirmation of a positive field test for cocaine — the laboratory determined the white powdery substance found on the man was drywall dust.