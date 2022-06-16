Scio names valedictorian, salutatorian for Class of ’22

SCIO — Corey Field has been named valedictorian of the Scio Central School Class of 2022 while Lily Babbitt is salutatorian.
Corey Field is the son of Cheri Drake and Dennis Field and will graduate with a grade point average of 99.60% and Advanced Regents diploma with mastery in math and science endorsement.
Corey is a member of the National Honor Society. During his academic career, he received the RIT Computing Medal Award, the Alfred University Scholars Award and the Big 30 Academic Scholarship Award.
Corey has been involved in many sports including soccer, track and field, volleyball and tennis. He was also involved in several extra-curriculars including Foreign Language Club, Chess Club, Future Business Leaders of America and was a member of the Scholastic Challenge team.
Corey plans to attend Alfred University in the fall, majoring in engineering.
Lily Babbitt is the daughter of Amy Berardi and Bruce Babbitt and will graduate with a grade point average of 96.07% and an Advanced Regents diploma with mastery in science.
Academic achievements for Lily include being a member of the National Honor Society, Honors Group and, upon graduating, she will have completed the New Vision Health Professions program.
Lily received the RIT Innovation & Creativity Award and the St. Bonaventure Bonnie Scholar Award.
Lily’s activities in high school include being a member of band and choir for four years, participating in Solo Festival and All-County, and participating in Scholastic Challenge.
Lily plans to attend college after graduation.