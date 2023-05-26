Scio Central announces valedictorian, salutatorian

SCIO — Scio Central School has named Brenden Loucks as valedictorian for the Class of 2023 and Chase Kinnicutt as the salutatorian.
Loucks is the son of Brandon and Lisa Loucks and will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with a Mastery in Math and Science and a cumulative GPA of 94.9.
Loucks is the recipient of several awards and scholarships including the RIT Innovation & Creativity Award, Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Humanities & Social Sciences Award, St. Bonaventure Bonnie Scholar Award, Alfred University Scholars Award and Clarkson University Achievement Award. Other achievements include multiple academic pins, academic letters and the Principal’s ABLE Award.
Loucks has been involved in athletics including soccer and basketball, being given the Allegany County All-Star designation in both, and was acknowledged as an NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete for four consecutive years.
This fall, Loucks will be attending Alfred University for Mathematics and Actuarial Science.
Kinnicutt is the son of Matthew and Tammy Kinnicutt and will graduate with a Regents diploma with CTE endorsement in Carpentry and Construction and a cumulative GPA of 93.7.
Kinnicutt has received academic pins in social studies, math and technology and an academic letter. Other academic honors include receiving the Bonnie Scholar from St. Bonaventure University and the George H. Ball Community Achievement Award given by Keuka College.
Kinnicutt has been involved in extra-curricular activities including modified and varsity soccer and track. In addition, he has coached summer soccer, volunteers at the Scio Fire Department and works as an instructor at the Scio Central School/YMCA After-School Program.
In the fall, Kinnicutt will be working for Kinley Construction.