BUFFALO — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer sounded a call Monday for federal funding to save a World War II destroyer that is a tourist attraction on Buffalo’s waterfront.
The destroyer, the USS The Sullivans, which has been in poor condition, listed heavily and started to sink in its bay at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.
“I am putting out an SOS to the feds — Save Our Sullivans,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a press release. “This historic landmark is the pride and joy of the Buffalo waterfront, for our veterans and our strong Irish community, and we cannot allow its future to sink any further.”
Schumer said he is first beginning work on a congressionally directed spending request for funding through the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus and will be pushing for the maximum eligible amount. The senator said that this direct cash infusion would help provide the fiscal relief needed as damage is assessed.
Second, Schumer is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to begin working with local leaders to help address any remaining cleanup issues and oil that may be continuing to pollute the waters during the hull breach.
Cleanup crews have been working to help mitigate any environmental damage, but Schumer said that the federal government needs to help in these efforts to protect Lake Erie and the harbor.
Schumer said he just secured $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and billions for the EPA’s cleanup programs. He said this infusion of funds can help supplement the needs of this emergency cleanup effort in coordination with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Schumer also said said he will push for major increases to the National Maritime Heritage Grant Program in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) so that the destroyer can receive more funding. The grant program helps celebrate and honor the nation’s maritime legacy by funding projects that boost maritime heritage and fund the preservation of maritime history.
Schumer explained that program is funded by the sale of obsolete maritime vessels from the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) National Defense Reserve Fleet (NDRF), and that he has routinely fought for increases to the program, but that the current cap of $5 million on the program’s authorization level must be boosted to help provide large grants.
The senator said his push would authorize an increase in funding available he would make additional appeals for the USS The Sullivans to receive the maximum allowable funding given the emergency nature of the situation.
Commissioned in 1943, the Sullivans operated in the Pacific Theater during World War II and is one of four remaining Fletcher-class destroyer left in the world. The ship is named in honor of the working-class family that lost all five of its sons during a naval battle off Guadalcanal during the Solomons campaign. It was decommissioned in 1965 and donated in 1977 to Buffalo, where it received designation as a National Historic Landmark and has served as a memorial and museum ship ever since.