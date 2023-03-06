Sen. Charles Schumer

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer shows letter he sent to major railroad companies asking about safety measures in regard to carrying hazardous cargo.

 syracuse.com/TNS

SYRACUSE (TNS) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer on Monday called on railroad companies to adopt greater safety measures and to inform local leaders when hazardous materials are being transported through their communities.

“Because we’re such a hub of rail activity, we have to be particularly vigilant here in Upstate New York and Central New York about what’s happening,” Schumer said during a morning news conference.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social