SYRACUSE (TNS) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer on Monday called on railroad companies to adopt greater safety measures and to inform local leaders when hazardous materials are being transported through their communities.
“Because we’re such a hub of rail activity, we have to be particularly vigilant here in Upstate New York and Central New York about what’s happening,” Schumer said during a morning news conference.
Schumer visited Syracuse a month after a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals and forced a mass evacuation in and around East Palestine, Ohio.
“The tracks behind me regularly carry trains with hazardous materials,” Schumer said while standing in front of tracks in Syracuse's Armory Square. “The disaster in Ohio should be a canary in the coal mine.”
Schumer sent a letter Monday morning to seven railroad executives demanding they outline their safety measures and answer a series of questions such as how they notify local officials of hazardous materials and how they will assure responders have appropriate resources to respond to disasters.
“We need the companies to be crystal clear and consistent with our public officials and our firefighters so they have the information needed to keep Syracuse safe,” the senator said.
Schumer, the senate majority leader, said he is backing the Railway Safety Act of 2023, aimed at increasing transparency and new rail safety protocols.
If passed, companies would need to disclose what they are transporting. It would also require trains to permanently have “highly trained two person crews,” instead of cutting costs by using a one-person crew.
The act would also allow the Department of Transportation to fine a rail company 1% of their annual operating costs for wrongdoing instead of the current maximum of $225,000. Companies will also be required to pay a $1 million annual fee for training for local emergency responders.
