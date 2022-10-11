U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer pushed Friday for more federal help in Buffalo and Western New York in light of a deadly new “rainbow fentanyl” that turned up recently in the Rochester area.
“Ask cops, doctors, mental health professionals, community leaders, families — really anyone with the right vantage about one of the biggest health threats today and they’ll say opioids, and in particular, fentanyl,” Schumer said during an appearance in Buffalo.
“And now, drug-traffickers and dealers are doubling down on this very dangerous drug, and giving it the morbid moniker of ‘rainbow.' The data shows that Western New York is on the front line of the opioid scourge, and we cannot let this new variety of fentanyl continue to persist."
Schumer is making a national funding push to combat the opioid crisis by increasing support by over $3.2 billion dollars as part of the must-pass end of the year budget vote. Schumer said that fatal overdoses in Erie County have been on the rise since the pandemic began. Opioid overdoses accounted for 286 deaths in 2021. In 2022, there have been 145 confirmed opioid deaths so far, with another 108-suspected opioid deaths, marking 539 opioid-related deaths since January 2021.
Now with this new fentanyl variety, even being found trafficked in Lego toy boxes in New York, Schumer said this funding is needed to stop drug dealers in their tracks and importantly give local community support groups the tools they need for prevention, treatment and recovery.
Cattaraugus County's public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said he was not aware of the rainbow fentanyl being in this county. He said law enforcement and medical examiners would be the first to spot it.
“It looks like Sweet Tarts, like colored chalk — laced with fentanyl," Watkins said. "You just don’t know the level of fentanyl. The risk of death increases in cases where the product is homemade.”
Watkins said 16 or 17 opioid overdose deaths so far this year in the county are mostly attributed to fentanyl-laced crack cocaine, methamphetamine or heroin. In 2021 there were 13 opioid overdose deaths in the county.
The overdose count would be much higher — dozens of residents — had it not been for Narcan, an opioid antidote, Watkins said.
He recommends residents who find themselves taking any opioids to have someone they trust nearby with a dose of Narcan in case they overdose.
The antidote is free at many pharmacies and from Southern Tier Health Care System (150 N. Union St., Olean, 372-0614)," Watkins said.
He noted the health department also hopes to purchase fentanyl test strips that can use to test whether fentanyl has been added to their drugs.
“I’m hoping we can get the word out that there is some bad product out there ,” Watkins said.
He urged people to seek treatment for their addiction, but for those who are not to that point, yet, the fentanyl test strips and Narcan can be lifesavers.