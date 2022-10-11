Schumer pushes feds to target deadly 'rainbow fentanyl'

Speaking in Buffalo Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer pushed federal officials to bring more resources to the fight against "rainbow fentanyl." 

 Rick MIller/Olean Times Herald

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer pushed Friday for more federal help in Buffalo and Western New York in light of a deadly new “rainbow fentanyl” that turned up recently in the Rochester area.

“Ask cops, doctors, mental health professionals, community leaders, families — really anyone with the right vantage about one of the biggest health threats today and they’ll say opioids, and in particular, fentanyl,” Schumer said during an appearance in Buffalo.

