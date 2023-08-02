OLEAN — More than $1 billion in extra Medicare reimbursements are expected across Upstate New York, and tens of millions are expected across the region.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters during a conference call Wednesday morning that as of Tuesday a new Medicare reimbursement formula had been approved by federal regulators and would result in millions more in funding for area hospitals.
Topping out the Western New York region for an individual hospital is Olean General Hospital, Schumer’s office reported, with $20.45 million in additional reimbursements expected in the 2023-24 federal fiscal year. However, a spokesperson for OGH reported that a corrected figure is closer to $10 million to $12 million a year.
Also receiving additional funds are Jones Memorial Hospital of Wellsville, with an expected $5.05 million more in reimbursements; and Springville’s Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, with an estimated $1.15 million in additional reimbursements.
“This is going to mean more jobs for Upstate New York and more health care — better health care — in Upstate New York,” Schumer said. “Now, we’re getting treated fairly.”
Schumer said that, for example, Albany received 86 cents on the dollar for reimbursement, while many states saw more than a dollar in reimbursement for every dollar spent.
“Everywhere in Upstate New York will see an increase,” Schumer said. “It’s miraculous — it’s just what the doctor ordered.
“Years from now, people are going to look back on this as a pivotal moment,” Schumer said, with not only hospitals having more to invest in staffing and services, but also a trickle-down effect of the extra dollars entering the local economies. In addition, the senator noted that one of the things businesses look for when selecting sites to build or expand is the quality of health care for employees and managers.
“When there’s good health care — top-notch health care — the businesses will want to come,” he added.
Schumer’s office did not have figures for Bradford Regional Medical Center in Bradford, Pa., which makes up the other hospital under OGH parent Upper Allegheny Health System under the Kaleida Health umbrella.
Hospital officials were pleased by the increase in assistance.
“This is certainly great news and appropriate recognition regarding the structural reimbursement challenges that we continually face,” said Kaleida Health President and CEO Don Boyd in a statement. “(The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) recognized the need to support Western New York hospitals and it is our expectation that the Medicare Advantage plans, provided by the local insurance companies, pass those increases on to us as well as all hospitals in the community.”
However, Boyd tempered expectations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are nowhere near being in the clear when it comes to the devastating financial impact caused by the pandemic, so every dollar helps us dig out of that hole,” he said. “It’s clear that Sen. Schumer ... and the entire New York state congressional delegation understand this and we are so grateful for their relentless advocacy on this important policy issue.”
Bea Grause, president of the Healthcare Association of New York State, said CMS’s adjustment to the calculation of the wage index rural floor “will have a tremendous, positive impact on many of Upstate New York hospitals and health systems. “The resulting increased Medicare reimbursement to our providers will immediately help to sustain and bolster vulnerable New Yorker’s access to healthcare services.”