Turns out the Allegheny River Valley is not necessarily ground zero for mosquito swarms. It just feels like it is.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, is making mosquito response a priority in what he said Tuesday was one of the worst summers in memory for mosquito numbers throughout the state.
Many communities have had cases of West Nile virus, the serious and potentially deadly mosquito-borne pathogen. Schumer also detailed data from New York state that shows dozens of mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile.
“Ask any outdoor diner about the mosquitos this summer, and you’ll feel a resounding itch,” the Senate majority leader said. “This is actually one of the worst mosquito seasons in recent memory with a record number of the bugs plaguing communities across New York — from (New York City), to Buffalo and all throughout New York state.”
Even more concerning, pools of West Nile continue to grow, Schumer said, a situation that could last well into fall because of a very wet summer and climate change that is pushing the first frost of the season later.
In response, the senator is pushing for increased funding from the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention boost to ensure New York state has the resources to survey, test, educate and respond to dramatic increases in the mosquito population.
Schumer said he has requested a 61% increase in annual funding for the CDC’s Vector-Borne Diseases programs, which includes West Nile.
Specifically, he is pushing to support two key programs essential to VBD prevention, surveillance, testing, and response activities: the CDC Regional Centers of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases and CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant program.
This funding would increase the coordination between academic institutions and state and local departments of health to ensure research findings and information are getting out into the community more rapidly, support surveillance efforts, and promote outreach and education.
In 2020, the CDC received requests for nearly $50 million from the state departments of health for help in fighting vector-borne diseases. However, the account was only able to support $16.1 million, less than a third of the needed resources to address the need across the nation at state and county levels.
In the Olean area, a rainy July resulted on standing pool water — prime breeding spots for mosquitoes. The problem was further exacerbated by a delay in the city and other areas in Cattaraugus County getting larvicide sprayed to limit hatching mosquitoes.
The county planned to begin aerial spraying Wednesday to kill mosquitoes carrying eastern equine encephalitis — another mosquito-borne pathogen — over the entire town of Conewango and parts of four surrounding towns.
Meanwhile, Schumer cited Onondaga County survey reports of 25 times more mosquitoes this year than last. In New York City, the health department reported a record-breaking 1,000-plus West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools having been identified. There has at least one case of West Nile virus in each of the five boroughs.