WASHINGTON — Just months after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin met Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to push for more available and accessible AED and CPR training and equipment nationwide.
“Damar Hamlin is the epitome of resilience, perseverance, and bravery,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a news release. “Following his cardiac arrest, the nation joined in somber prayer and hope, unifying the entire country in support for his miraculous recovery.”
The senator said Hamlin “goes beyond the field and stretches millions of miles” outside of Western New York.
“During a time when Damar could have retreated into a quiet recovery, he’s instead using his voice to turn his story into a life-saving mission for millions of children across the nation,” Schumer said. “I’m proud to work shoulder-to-shoulder with Damar to increase Automated External Defibrillators (AED) in schools and make CPR training more available and accessible across the country.”
Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2. The sight of an elite-level athlete nearly dying on the field sent a shock across the NFL and the world.
In the days and weeks after Hamlin’s collapse, his toy drive fundraiser received unexpected GoFundMe donations. “Chasing M’s” has since raised more than $9 million.
Hamlin spent nearly a week in a Cincinnati hospital before being flown to Buffalo, where he spent a couple of days in the hospital before being released on Jan. 11. He made steady progress in what was expected to be a long recovery, appearing at the Bills facility before attending their divisional playoff game against Cincinnati.
Hamlin received the NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award in February.