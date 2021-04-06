JAMESTOWN — Standing in the National Comedy Center, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said “help is on the way” as he detailed specifics from the American Rescue Plan passed last month.
Schumer, D-N.Y., explained that the ARP contains even more for New York’s live independent venues, which are eligible for their own federal pandemic relief thanks, he said, to a provision he championed.
The Save Our Stages provision included an additional $1.25 billion for independent live venues, performing arts organizations, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions and included a fix that allows venues to access a PPP loan and a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, deducting the PPP loan amount from the grant amount.
Schumer said the additional funding and technical fix would be a lifeline for New York’s independent venues, hard-hit by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, a venue had to choose between getting a PPP loan or a Save Our Stages grant.
The application process for the $16.25 billion program begins Thursday.
The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that the Save Our Stages program will open to applications on April 8 after Schumer’s continued push to implement the program. SBA has also released an updated PPP application that now allows venues to apply for a PPP loan as well as a Save Our Stages grant, as Schumer intended with the fix included in the recent COVID bill.
“Independent venues, theaters, concert halls and cinemas are the beating heart of New York’s cultural life and a driving force in the Western New York economy,” Schumer said. “These local businesses were among the first to shut down at the start of the pandemic, are struggling to stay afloat, and will be among the last to fully reopen, costing jobs and leaving a giant hole in the fabric of our communities.”
Schumer said it was estimated that by the end of 2020 live venues across the country lost $9 billion in ticket sales alone. The senator said the federal assistance was imperative because independent venues not only drive economic activity within communities through restaurants, hotels, taxis and other transportation and retail establishments, but live events provide 75% of all artists’ income.
Save Our Stages was created with $15 billion in aid — it will be overseen by the SBA. Grant amounts equal to 45% of gross revenue in 2019 for the venue, up to $10 million, can be used for various operating costs.
Additionally, Schumer detailed the ARP’s tentative impact to New York as more than $100 billion dollars, with a round of direct stimulus checks for residents, on top of aid for vaccine distribution, pension relief, an expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, new rental assistance, agriculture and nutrition assistance, direct local fiscal relief to revive the local economy and help solve the region’s budget woes and a new restaurants fund.