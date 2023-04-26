Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Wednesday blasted House Republicans’ proposed budget cuts he said would be disastrous for Upstate New York residents and could plunge the country into a recession.
Schumer, called the GOP budget-cutting plan dead on arrival or DOA. The New York Democrat said DOA stood for Default on America.
Later Wednesday, the House narrowly passed the Limit Save Grow Act of 2023 217-215. Four Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against the bill. Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy of the 23rd Congressional District voted in favor of the bill.
After the vote, Langworthy issued a statement that said: “Today, I was proud to vote for the Limit Save Grow Act that is the first step to breaking Washington’s addiction to spending and getting our nation’s finances back on track."
Langworthy added: "This plan is a responsible, reasonable framework for spending reforms that the American people are demanding. It’s time for President Joe Biden to stop the games and come to the table to negotiate."
A spokesman for Biden said the Republican plan, which exempts the military, would result in a 22% cut to remaining discretionary programs including most VA programs, Medicaid, food stamps, housing, job training, education and mental health. The plan would also require adults to work more and later in life for programs like Medicaid and food stamps.
The Republican cuts are Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s price for a one-year increase in the U.S. debt ceiling, which currently stands at $31.2 trillion. The GOP cuts would amount to $4.5 trillion over 10 years at the potential risk of a recession.
Schumer said the “extreme and dangerous” cuts Republicans are backing in return for raising the debt ceiling represents “a gut punch” to Upstate New York.
Congress should avoid default without conditions, just as it did twice with former President Trump and once already with President Biden.
The “extreme MAGA” Republicans plan either defaults on the debt or defaults on Upstate families, Schumer told reporters during a Zoom call from his Capitol Hill office Wednesday morning.
As many as 2 million New Yorkers could lose Medicaid, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds would be slashed, 53,000 New Yorkers would lose food stamp benefits, job training programs would be slashed and jobs shipped back to China, Schumer said.
The majority leader said GOP plan puts 134,744 people in Western New York in danger of losing Medicaid benefits - including low-income women, caretakers, the homeless, some veterans and young people aging out of the foster care system.
The cuts would also weaken border security and cut federal funding for schools and mental health services for students.
Moody’s Analytics reported on Tuesday that the Republican debt ceiling plan would slow U.S. growth and increase the likelihood of an economic downturn, Schumer pointed out. That could “plunge us into a recession,” he added.
Schumer called for a clean bill to increase the debt limit and ensure America pays its bills on time. “Once they decide to pass a clean debt ceiling, we’ll sit down and negotiate on the budget.”
Responding to a question, Schumer said McCarthy’s plan is so bad “it is dead on arrival.” He said spending should be negotiated as “part of the budget process, not at the hostage table.”
With his assessment of the impact of the GOP cuts, Schumer was putting pressure on New York Republican congressmen not to support the cuts.
McCarthy needs 218 votes to pass the debt ceiling plan he hopes will get him a seat at the table with Biden and Schumer, and can’t afford to lose more than a handful of Republican lawmakers.