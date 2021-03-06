New York senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand touted Saturday's passage of the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, giving President Joe Biden an important legislative victory early in his presidency.
Both Democratic senators voted for the bill, while centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia provided the critical vote in the slim 50-49 margin. Every Republican senator voted no.
The bill now returns to the House of Representatives for final passage and then Biden’s signature.
The bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans, money for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, billions in aid to reeling state and local governments, help for schools and billions more for various recipients.
Schumer, the Senate majority leader who also benefits politically from passage of the massive bill, said on the Senate floor that the package is "broader, deeper and more comprehensive in helping working families and lifting people out of poverty than anything Congress has seen or accomplished in a very long time."
He said the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of American life, so the bill "spans the gamut" and provides support to every part of the nation.
"For Americans who doubted that the government can help them in this time of crisis, you’ll be getting direct checks, your schools will receive assistance to re-open quickly and safely, your local businesses will get another lifeline, and the day when you receive the vaccine will be a lot sooner," Schumer said.
Gillibrand said she worked to include several provisions in the relief package — a Health Force to aide vaccine distribution, funding for cash-strapped state and local governments and provisions that will strengthen small businesses, reopen schools, renew emergency paid leave provisions and help families weather the ongoing economic crisis.
“The American Rescue Plan delivers comprehensive and robust relief to New York families," she said Saturday in a press statement. "I’m proud it will provide more resources to New York’s health care system, workers, small businesses and families facing financial strain due to the public health and economic crisis."