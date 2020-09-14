New York Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Monday urged Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to reverse operational changes the senators say have led to a slowdown on small businesses.
Schumer and Gillibrand said that the ongoing pandemic has led to many small businesses shifting their brick and mortar operations to online sales models to stay afloat and depend on the USPS for fast, reliable and affordable shipping and delivery to their customers.
Now, the senators say, with the USPS issues, small businesses are receiving customer complaints, in some instances and losing customers, and being forced to consider more expensive shipping options.
“Upstate New York’s small businesses have been hard-hit by the pandemic and Postmaster DeJoy’s backwards policies, resulting in issues and delays with shipping and delivery, are making it even harder for them to stay afloat,” Schumer said.
Gillibrand added, “DeJoy has made harmful changes that are jeopardizing small businesses’ ability to serve their customers and retain jobs. Small businesses keep Upstate New York’s economy turning but now they are facing lost customers, increased costs, and postal service operations hampered by bad policies.
The Democratic senators again reiterated that the USPS’s operational changes under DeJoy have hurt the most vulnerable populations, including veterans and the elderly. The senators also said that the new policies have hurt small businesses and microbusinesses that exist solely online the most, especially on platforms such as EBay and Etsy, on which 80% of sellers are women.
Schumer and Gillibrand asked DeJoy if he conducted any formal analysis pertaining specifically to small businesses before making the recent changes to Postal Service operations.
They also asked if he consulted with the Small Business Administration or other stakeholders representing small businesses prior to these recent changes.
The senators also want to know if the Postal Service is tracking and analyzing the impact of recent changes on small businesses.