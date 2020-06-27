PENN YAN — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has endorsed Tracy Mitrano’s bid to represent New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
“I am proud to endorse Tracy Mitrano,” said Schumer, (D-NY). “Tracy is a strong, honest, and hard-working person who gets things done, he added.
“And from expanding access to affordable health care to tackling the opioid crisis to delivering for our family farmers, I know Tracy Mitrano will leave politics at the door to make sure New Yorkers get the fair shot they deserve,” Schumer said.
“I am deeply humbled to receive this endorsement from Sen. Schumer,” Mitrano said. “His commitment to New York and willingness to work with both sides are an inspiration to us all. I am grateful for his support and trust in me, and I am determined to continue to work hard to be able to represent the Finger Lakes, Western, and Southern New York values in Washington.”