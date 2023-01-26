WASHINGTON (TNS) — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and fellow Democrats are demanding that the Federal Trade Commission clamp down on a gun manufacturer for marketing a mini assault-style rifle to children.

Illinois-based Wee 1 Tactical is selling a small “JR-15” that can shoot up to 10 rounds, modeled on the AR-15-style rifle that is so popular with many U.S. gun owners but reviled by opponents of military-style semiautomatics.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social