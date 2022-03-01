Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for American unity on Tuesday in his first floor speech since Russia invaded Ukraine, and condemned the “brutality and sheer evil” of President Vladimir Putin’s bloody war on its democratic neighbor.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has joined a bipartisan effort requesting that the Biden administration ensure that Ukrainians in the U.S. are given temporary protected status and not forced to return to their embattled country.
“Divisions within the United States or amongst our allies will only strengthen Vladimir Putin, and strengthen his resolve,” Schumer, D-N.Y., warned as Russia escalated its attacks despite global condemnation and unprecedented Western sanctions. “We must be united in this moment.”
The New York Daily News reports Schumer is working to fulfill a White House request for $6.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a nation of 44 million people that has staged a resolute defense against Russian aggression. Schumer expects bipartisan support, said his spokesman, Angelo Roefaro.
But in his appeal in the Senate, Schumer sought to shore up cross-aisle support for Ukraine, invoking the bipartisan reaction that followed the Sept. 11 attacks two decades ago.
“Americans banded together, Democrat and Republican, to defend our nation and our democracy,” Schumer said. “Today, as democracy faces its greatest crisis in Europe since the end of the Cold War, we must likewise band together in support of our friends in Ukraine.”
He urged Republicans as well as Democrats to work with Senate leadership and the Biden administration to “stay unified with a strong aid package.”
And he praised President Biden, whose predictions last month about the Russian assault of Ukraine proved prescient, and who worked closely with America’s European allies to line up sanctions on Russia.
“Our unity has precisely been our greatest asset in resisting Putin’s aggression — from unity amongst the American people, in solidarity with Ukraine, to America’s unity with our European allies,” Schumer said.
Schumer made his appeal as the Russian invasion, which is apparently several days behind schedule, took an even darker tenor on its sixth day.
Gillibrand partnered Monday with fellow Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill; Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; and Robert Portman, R-Ohio, on a bipartisan letter requesting temporary protected status of Ukrainians in the U.S. in light of Russia’s invasion.
TPS is a temporary, renewable program that provides relief for foreign nationals whose home countries’ conditions prevent them from returning home safe and sound, or where a country is unable to handle the return of their nationals back to their homeland.
“America’s legacy is founded on the idea of protecting the poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free, and returning any Ukrainian national back into a war zone goes against the ideals that make our nation a beacon of freedom,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “Sending any Ukrainian national back to their nation is not only cruel and unconscionable but it is also counter to our values.”