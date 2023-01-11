Schumer in Jamestown

Standing outside the crumbling former site of Jamestown’s Crawford Furniture Factory, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announces an effort to clean up the eyesore and turn the hazardous building into a site for new development.

JAMESTOWN — A fire at a historic Jamestown furniture-making site in the fall has U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer calling for resources to clear and repurpose what he called a hazardous location.

During a visit to the city Wednesday, Schumer stood outside the crumbling and potentially hazardous former site of Crawford Furniture Factory and launched a three-pronged plan to clean up the building and perhaps pave the way to new opportunity.

