JAMESTOWN — A fire at a historic Jamestown furniture-making site in the fall has U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer calling for resources to clear and repurpose what he called a hazardous location.
During a visit to the city Wednesday, Schumer stood outside the crumbling and potentially hazardous former site of Crawford Furniture Factory and launched a three-pronged plan to clean up the building and perhaps pave the way to new opportunity.
“Given the City’s deep and storied history in our nation’s furniture-making business, the Crawford Furniture Factory was a beating heart for Jamestown, but for too long this hazardous, crumbling building has sat as an eyesore, and as the recent fire showed its continued presence only puts our public health and environment at risk," Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "Jamestown is doing everything it can, but the cost of cleanup should not fall on local taxpayers for this contaminated site."
The senator called for an investigation and to move quickly and efficiently towards a Superfund cleanup action, drawing on funding he secured in bipartisan infrastructure legislation, "to make this hazardous relic of the past into a site of new development and growth for Jamestown’s future.”
Schumer said he is calling for the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to increase its presence at the site and coordinate with Jamestown on cleanup plans. Additionally, the senator highlighted that he secured $5 billion for the EPA’s Brownfields and Superfund programs, and reinstated the Superfund tax to ensure long-term funding is available.
Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist thanked Schumer for his support and interest in cleaning up the site, which went up in flames in late November, risking the release of possibly hazardous substances posing a potential threat to public health and safety.
“Thanks to the brave work of our Jamestown Fire Department and our mutual aid partners, we were able to extinguish the fire with no serious injuries and minimal damage to surrounding businesses," Sundquist said. "This devastating fire was something that no municipality can truly prepare for. Funds for cleanup will help us recover and help ensure that our residents aren’t on the hook for the irresponsible actions of the owner of the building.”
The former Crawford Furniture Factory property was once part of the area's rich legacy as the “Furniture Capital of the World.” Historical records indicate the site was developed and used for industrial uses since 1883, and based on the age and industrial processes uses at the building it is possible asbestos and other chemicals are present at the site.
The current owner has abandoned the facility, city officials said, the property has been tax-delinquent since 2018.