U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer was in Western New York Friday to sound the alarm and call for increased planning on behalf of the federal government to handle the surge of respiratory infection cases in children.
Standing at Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw as respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) cases have increased in children across Western New York, Schumer pushed to increase federal support for Upstate hospitals strained by the cases.
Flanked by pediatricians, Schumer, D-N.Y., explained that this is the busiest RSV season that hospitals like WCCH and Kaleida’s Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo has ever seen, with more than double the number of admissions this year compared to the entirety of last season. Oishei has seen more than 1,000 pediatric RSV admissions this fall — more than double the number of admissions that they typically see over the entire six-month season from this time last year.
Numbers of cases treated at Olean General Hospital were not available at press time Friday evening.
Schumer said the spiking levels of RSV with growing flu rates warrants immediately federal action, and called for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to be ready to act to provide whatever support Upstate hospitals need. Schumer said federal government has unique authority to help, with the power to support temporary structures, surge staffing if there are not enough pediatricians available, moving patients across states lines, credentialing out of state providers, enhancing the use of telehealth, coordinating medical supply chains and more.
“Western New York hospitals are facing an unprecedented surge in RSV cases among children, and public health experts all say it is only going to get worse as we enter the cold winter months,” the senator said.
Normally, RSV cases start to grow in October and November before peaking in December and January.
“It is outright scary given that hospitals are already struggling to keep up, and it’s possible the worst is yet to come,” Schumer said.