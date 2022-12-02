Sen. Charles Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer at Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw on Friday.

 Provided

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer was in Western New York Friday to sound the alarm and call for increased planning on behalf of the federal government to handle the surge of respiratory infection cases in children.

Standing at Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw as respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) cases have increased in children across Western New York, Schumer pushed to increase federal support for Upstate hospitals strained by the cases.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social