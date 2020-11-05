WASHINGTON (TNS) — Democrats' path to Senate dominance and a chance to name New York Sen. Charles Schumer the majority leader face dwindling odds as control of the chamber remained undecided with a few states too close to call.
Wednesday night, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters held onto his seat in an extremely tight race in Michigan that was a must-win if Democrats are to hold a sliver of hope for the shot at the majority. His win followed the victory of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a top Democratic target.
As of late Wednesday, Republicans and Democrats had each claimed 48 seats. Of the four seats undecided, Republicans led in Alaska and North Carolina, both very close races. In Georgia, Democrats won a plurality in one Senate contest, that will advance to a run-off, while the Republican leads in a tight contest for the other seat.
Democrats need to win three more seats and the White House or four more seats to control the chamber, otherwise it will remain in Republican hands. If it comes to that, one or two Georgia run-offs on Jan. 5 could decide the fate of the Senate.
Buoyed by record fundraising and strong late polls, Democrats were hopeful that a Senate majority could be theirs this cycle and poured millions of dollars into Republican turf to force GOP senators onto the defensive. But Republicans fought back and fended off several strong challenges in states like South Carolina and Iowa.
Republicans and Democrats each flipped one seat: the GOP seizing the Alabama seat of Democrat Doug Jones for former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and Democrats ousting Cory Gardner of Colorado with a win by former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who defeated his well-funded challenger, declined to speculate Wednesday whether he would remain majority leader, but said: "Overall, we had a better election than most people thought across the country."
Other Democrats stayed upbeat Wednesday, but said a majority was always a long shot.
"If you had told us a year ago, we might take back the Senate, we would have said, 'That's crazy.'" said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "It was always an uphill battle."
(c)2020 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.