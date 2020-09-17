WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announced a plan Thursday to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for federal student-loan borrowers.
The Senate minority leader, from New York, said the resolution outlines how the next president should use existing executive authority under the Higher Education Act to substantially cancel student-loan debt for students in New York and across the country, and ensure there is no tax liability for federal student-loan borrowers resulting from debt collection.
Schumer said addressing the student loan crisis will be one of the first legislative actions he will prioritize in the new Congress in January.
“Millions of young New Yorkers and their families have been crushed by student loan debt, greatly impeding their ability to begin careers and build the financial resources needed to build their futures,” Schumer said in a press release. "Education is supposed to be a ladder up, but studies have shown that student loans hold people back and prevent young college graduates from owning homes or starting small businesses."
The senator noted that the plan will provide complete forgiveness of student loans for more than 75% of borrowers across the country and at least some debt forgiveness for 95% of people with student loan debt.
He said this would be especially good news for the nearly 2.4 million New Yorkers with outstanding student loans and a cumulative debt of $89.5 billion as of March 2020, according to studentaid.gov.
Congress has already granted the secretary of education the legal authority to broadly cancel student debt under section 432(a) of the Higher Education Act of 1965 (20 U.S.C. 1082(a), Schumer said.
He introduced the resolution along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The legislation follows their March effort to cancel student loan payments for the duration of the COVID pandemic and provide a minimum $10,000 payoff for all federal student-loan borrowers.