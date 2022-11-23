SALAMANCA — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer met with Seneca Nation officials Wednesday to announce a $7.6 million grant for a regional transportation hub on their territory.

The hub, to be located in Irving on the Cattaraugus Territory, will be used to store Seneca Transit System buses, provide a location for riders to get out of the elements and link to Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority routes as well as Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System and other transit services.

