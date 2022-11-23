SALAMANCA — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer met with Seneca Nation officials Wednesday to announce a $7.6 million grant for a regional transportation hub on their territory.
The hub, to be located in Irving on the Cattaraugus Territory, will be used to store Seneca Transit System buses, provide a location for riders to get out of the elements and link to Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority routes as well as Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System and other transit services.
Groundbreaking on the facility could begin next year in Irving.
Schumer, who was greeted by Seneca Nation President Rickey L. Armstrong Sr. at the Seneca Administration Building, said the transportation hub would spur economic activity.
The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality (RAISE) grant is designed to overcome a lack of federal assistance to tribal communities.
“Access to reliable transportation is an important tool in helping bridge socio-economic gaps that exist for many of our people, which can be particularly challenging in rural communities,” Armstrong said.
“Our Seneca Transit System is a vital service that connects Senecas on our Cattaraugus and Allegany territories to health care, employment, commerce, recreation and other needs on our territories and within our greater region,” he said. “The Southern Tier Regional Transit Hub, funded by the RAISE grant, will be a transformational addition to that effort.”
The Seneca Transit System offers regular bus service between Steamburg and Irving — mostly through Cattaraugus County communities.
“This project will serve as a gateway for improved access and connectivity throughout the region, establishing a safe, convenient and efficient link, whether people are traveling to or from Buffalo and Niagara Falls, the Chautauqua region, Cattaraugus County or our Seneca territories,” Armstrong said.
Funding for infrastructure projects are usually funneled through the states, Schumer said before an audience that included Seneca officials, students from the Seneca Faithkeepers School. “I made sure tribal nations were treated on an equal basis,” he said.
“The Seneca Nation is now in the fast lane for a new one-stop regional transit hub,” Schumer said. This will increase opportunities for Seneca economic growth, he added.
Schumer was presented with a handmade blanket that was draped over him by the presenters.
“This will keep me toasty warm,” the senator said as he posed for photos. His wife, he said, prefers a cooler room. The blanket “will help keep our marriage together,” he said, smiling.
The Senate majority leader couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tout what he called “the most productive sessions in our history dealing with climate change and making the cost of prescription drugs low for veterans.”
Funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law will also help tribal communities “pave the way for new economic growth, reconnect residents, create good paying jobs and drive the future of transportation for the region,” Schumer said.