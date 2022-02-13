U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday he will push for a vote this week on a $50 billion dollar overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service.
Schumer, the Democratic Majority Leader in the Senate, said that the USPS must be saved and that waiting any longer could cripple the service beyond repair.
“The Post Office is quite simply one of the most important institutions of American life,” Schumer said in a press release. “Every day, tens of millions of Americans — veterans, small businesses, people living in rural communities, seniors — rely on the Postal Service."
The senator said Americans receive medicines and prescriptions, essential goods, vote, correspond and do business through the USPS, which he said has needed reform for more than a decade.
"Its budgets are severely strained, its delivery services are overwhelmed, and the disruptions unleashed by the internet have made it harder for it to meet its obligations to the American people and to its own employees," Schumer said.
Schumer said say that mail service across New York is all too frequently late or regressed compared to years past. The bipartisan postal reform bill offers what the senator called "a much-needed reset because it will guarantee delivery services continue six days a week, it will put the Post Office on a path back towards solvency, and it will ensure that we take care of our dedicated postal workers, while also saving the Post Office over billions of dollars over time."
Key parts of the bill include requiring Postal Service employees to enroll in Medicare, which would cut down on premiums. Currently, NPR reported, about a quarter of retired postal workers do not enroll in Medicare, even when they are eligible. This, they reported, is estimated to save approximately $22.6 billion over 10 years.
Schumer reiterated that ensuring continued six-day delivery service it critical, as is making deliveries more efficient and timely, and that putting the post office on a path towards stability essential for its long-term future.