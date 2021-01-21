The proposed 2021-22 state budget contains $216.8 million for Cattaraugus County school districts, an increase of $6.1 million.
The 12 Allegany County school districts will receive $134.6 million under the proposed budget, an increase of $4.5 million.
More than half of that increase — $3.6 million — is from federal stimulus coronavirus aid, which the state used for a local district funding adjustment.
The adjustment, or cut, is either the amount of the federal stimulus or the district’s STAR payment, whichever is lower.
The Olean City School District, for example, is listed in the 2021-22 Executive Budget proposal to receive almost $30.2 million, up from $29.7 in the current budget.
There is, however, a $2,228,210 local district funding adjustment included in the combined aid, which is equal to Olean’s STAR payment. The federal stimulus aid is pegged at $2,891,564.
The 2020-21 budget contained a $968,694 pandemic adjustment. The state adjusted it’s education downward to match the amount each district got in federal coronavirus aid under the CARES Act.
The district’s foundation aid in the 2021-22 proposed budget remained steady at $18.6 million, while the services aid increased $80,000 to $3.9 million.
The proposal saves the state $1,471,061, or 5.11% of the education aid that would have gone to Olean schools. The actual change in total state aid to Olean is $451,801, which is an increase of 1.5%.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Olean Superintendent Rick T. Moore said after reviewing the state aid proposals on Wednesday. “We did get an increase. The one thing that makes me nervous is the stimulus money. If it comes through, it will be great.”
Olean Schools business manager Jenny Bilotta said there is still a lot school officials don’t know about the budget proposals. “Our biggest concern is the $2.9 million n aid dependent on COVID stimulus aid. That is a big chunk of our aid.”
The New York State Association of School Business Officers is conducting a webinar on Friday when Bilotta and others hope to receive additional information.
Changes in the budget include merging five line items into one — services aid, Bilotta said. It makes analysis a little harder.
The bottom line right now is the $541,000 in additional aid the district would receive under the governor’s budget proposals.
Five school districts will receive more in combined aid than Olean: Gowanda, $960,726, 4.7%; Randolph, $705,400, 5%; Pioneer, $1.6 million, 4%; Franklinville, $749,119, 4.9% and Cattaraugus-Little Valley, $851,283, 4.3%.
The schools receiving less in total aid than Olean are: Salamanca, the only school to receive less total aid, would receive $203,778 less this year, a 0.83% loss; Portville, $405,987, up 3%; Hinsdale, $232,707, up 3%; Allegany-Limestone, $238,426, up 1.4%; Ellicottville, $145,249, up 3.3% and Franklinville, $749,119, up 4.9%
“That’s wrong,” Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said Wednesday when he heard state aid was being reduced by the amount of federal stimulus aid to New York school districts received.
“That federal aid was sent on the basis of need,” Giglio said. “They should still get that amount. They shouldn’t adjust the amount of state aid because the school districts received COVID-19 stimulus aid.”
The Gowanda assemblyman who represents Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and part of Steuben County, said the Republican Conference was scheduled to be briefed on the budget late on Wednesday.
The $103.4 billion budget proposed by Gov. Cuomo on Tuesday contains a total of $31.2 billion for state education aid. $27.3 billion is from state revenues and $3.8 billion is from the supplemental federal COVID-19 stimulus aid.
The total change in total state revenues destined for public K-12 education is up $848.7 million, while the change in direct state funding going to education is down $595.1 million. The change in total school districts support is up $2.1 billion.
Cattaraugus County school districts, their proposed 2021-22 state aid and the percent increase follows:
Olean — $30.1 million, up 1.5%
Allegany-Limestone — $16.6 million, up 1.45%
Cattaraugus-Little Valley — $20.5 million, up 4.3%
Ellicottville — $4.4 million, up 3.3%
Franklinville — $16 million, up 4.9%
Gowanda — $21.1 million, up 4.7%
Hinsdale — $7.9 million, up 3%
Pioneer — $41.9 million, up 4%
Portville — $13.8 million, up 3%
Randolph — $14.7 million, up 5%
Salamanca — $24 million, down 0.8%
West Valley — $5.3 million, up 3.3%.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Two school districts — Canaseraga and Friendship — would see a decrease in state aid of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.
The schools and their proposed aid and percent increase/decrease are:
Alfred-Almond — $9.4 million, up 3.1%
Andover — $6.9 million, up 3.6%
Belfast — $8.5 million, up 8.3%
Bolivar-Richburg — $16.9 million, 0.8%
Canaseraga — $4.9 million, down 1.4%
Cuba-Rushford — $14.9 million, up 2.7%
Fillmore — $14.1 million, up 7.6%
Friendship — $8.5 million, down 1.1%
Genesee Valley — $14.1 million, up 4%
Scio — $8.4 million, up 4%
Wellsville — $22.4 million, up 4.6%
Whitesville — $5.1 million, up 2.4%