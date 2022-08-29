Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market recent pic

OLEAN — You may find that nothing you do on Friday may be as important as stopping by the Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market — after a stop at your local store.

From 2 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Tractor Supply at 1900 Constitution Ave., the farmers market will be collecting school supplies for Operation Warm Heart.

