OLEAN — You may find that nothing you do on Friday may be as important as stopping by the Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market — after a stop at your local store.
From 2 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Tractor Supply at 1900 Constitution Ave., the farmers market will be collecting school supplies for Operation Warm Heart.
“We will be trying to stuff a Huge Backpack,” said Tammy Gardner, market manager. “They need #2 pencils, glue sticks, notebooks both regular and composition, 1 inch binders, filler paper, markers, colored pencils, and backpacks!”
New vendors, as well as new events, are at Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market this year, and include those selling produce; honey; baked goods; handmade jewelry; homemade soaps and lotions; handmade signs; T-shirts, goats milk lotion and soap; home décor; handmade metalwork; and more. The farmers market accepts SNAP, WIC and senior checks and SNAP is doubled up.
Showing their commitment to the community, the school supply collection is just one of the series of special events and benefits this year.
Operation Warm Heart is a locally-based non-profit organization that exists to provide brand new coats, mittens, hats, boots, underwear and socks along with other necessities for children. A big need of which is school supplies — what could be worse for a young student on the first day of a new school year without the supplies that, most likely, his or her classmates will have.
“We would love for the community to come out and help local children get the supplies they need,” Gardner said. “I know they just helped over 300 children in our area and they are in need of supplies for more! (I) Love that it’s helping children locally!
The next opportunity to help Operation Warm Heart is Oct. 22 at The Hall in Allegany. There will be a drawing for $1,000; a basket raffle; a 50/50 drawing; food and a DJ will provide tunes. For more information, facebook.com/operationwarmheartscommunity.