WELLSVILLE — The first day of school went well Superintendent David Foster told the board of education Tuesday night.
He went on to say that the school was only running about two minutes behind schedule as the bus drivers drove their routes and delivered students.
“School got out at 3:35 (p.m.) and everyone got home without anyone being returned to the school. We’ll work on the morning schedule and we’ll soon be back to normal,” he said.
And the school district is back to normal after dealing with COVID for the last two years,” he said, adding, “It is great to see the students coming in laughing and looking forward to being back with their friends.”
After the meeting, when asked about the status of the bus routes and bus drivers in Wellsville compared to larger, more urban schools, which are reporting shortages and longer delays, Foster said, “We’re doing well. It is probably because we are already running double routes.”
Prior to the business part of the meeting Foster noted that concern had been shown by some parents. One parent of a homeschooled child requested that the board change its policy to allow the student to participate in some extracurricular activities offered to enrolled students. Another expressed concern over how Regents grades were applied to the student’s overall average.
Foster said he would look into the matter of allowing a homeschooled student to participate in activities. He also noted that after some deliberation, the board had decided to accept the recommendations from the state concerning the application of grades from the June and August Regents exams.
With the debt for the massive renovations in the 2000s coming to an end, Foster explained to the board that it should be looking at smaller capital projects to prevent any increase in taxes to the public. He suggested a committee of lay people, teachers, board members and the public be organized this fall to study the matter and address the needs of the buildings.
“This is the time to look at our needs and address them in a way that will not increase school taxes,” he said.
After the meeting he said that some of the projects to be considered would be: replacing fire alarms and CO2 detectors, roofing the elementary and the secondary buildings, replacement of the stage roof and improving the auditorium at the high school, refurbishing the floors in the gyms and refinishing some of the corridors in the secondary building.
“In the past we have had large projects. I would like to go forward with smaller projects without a tax increase that will keep our school something we can be proud of,” he said.
The board gave its nod to form a committee to prioritize future capital projects.
The board also approved Victorya Mattison as a math teacher in the secondary school. Mike Bidzerkowny was approved as the head of the math/business department and Sarah Germain-Tardieu was approved as the head of the language department. Chad Szymkowiak was approved as the SADD adviser. Several substitute teachers were approved. Mandy Greenman was appointed to the permanent position of teacher aide and Hope Layfield was appointed to the provisional position of administrative assistant.
Christine Muska, Brandy Fanton, Jennifer Green, Sarah Kent, Christina Perry. Ashley Stuck, were all appointed to probationary position as teacher aides.
Before adjourning the board gave its approval for seventh-grade students to visit Philadelphia in October and for the eighth-grade students to travel to Gettysburg, Pa. and Washington, D.C. in May.