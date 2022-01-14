As school districts across the state begin preparations for annual budget reviews, administrators will have to remain fiscally conscious following the latest guidance from the state.
For the first time since 2019, property tax levy growth for school districts will be capped at 2%, according to data released Wednesday by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The tax cap is up from 1.23% last year.
The tax cap, which first applied to local governments and school districts in 2012, limits annual tax levy increases to the lesser of the rate of inflation or 2%.
School districts may override the cap with 60% voter approval of their budget. DiNapoli’s office calculated the inflation factor at 4.7% for those with a June 30, 2023, fiscal year-end.
“School district and municipal officials must remain fiscally cautious to stay under the cap as they prepare their budgets,” DiNapoli said. “Even with significant funding from the state and federal governments, school and local communities are faced with the rapid increase in inflation, pandemic surge, and trying to retain and recruit employees.”
Several factors play into each district’s overall tax cap calculation, including the Allowable Levy Growth Factor, which the state has set at 2% for the 2022-23 budget year.
The tax cap calculation, which is due by March 1 each year, determines how much each district could possibly raise the tax levy without a supermajority in the May budget vote each year.
In the Olean City School District, the budget process is still in early preparations, business administrator Jenny Bilotta said, but the federal stimulus money due to COVID-19 is expected to help in the next couple of years.
“This tax cap is just one small piece of it, but we have not finalized the calculations yet,” she said. “We often think of it as being 2%, but it could actually be less or more than that depending on our specific calculations.”
Regardless of where the district’s tax cap calculation ends up, Bilotta said the school board and administrators will look at what they feel is best for the Olean community and what can be afforded in taxes.
“Even if the calculation comes out to 2% or a little higher than that, do we feel the community can sustain an additional tax increase?” Bilotta said. “That’s the question we have to ask, and we’re just not there yet.”
For the 2021-22 school year, Olean voters approved a $43.68 million budget for the district, a 1.15% increase from 2020.
At Hinsdale Central School, the district receives 70% of its revenue from the state since it is a high-needs district, said Jennifer Jaquith, Business Administrator. While the increase in the tax cap provides the district with more flexibility, she said they had not received aid estimates from the state so it is too early to really know the overall impact on our operational budget.
“With the COVID (federal stimulus) monies, we are using these to address the needs of students specifically to close the learning gap/loss from remote learning,” Jaquith said. “Our federal stimulus spending plans have been submitted to NYSED for approval. Our overall goal is to keep our school open with face-to-face instruction if possible and meet the social/emotional/academic needs of our students.”
In Allegany-Limestone Central School District, the overall tax cap calculation has not been below 2% in more than five years, said Daniele Vecchio, business administrator. Despite a favorable tax cap calculation during the last five years, Allegany-Limestone has not increased the tax levy but actually decreased it.
“It is very early in the budget season to make any significant predictions for 2022-23 yet,” Vecchio said. “However, if New York state follows through with their promise of fully funding Foundation Aid, this will help considerably in putting forth a responsible budget that supports our school community.”
For the 2021-22 school year, Allegany-Limestone voters approved a $24.52 million budget for the district, a 0.51% increase from 2020.
For Portville Central School, business executive Pam Anderson said the district does not foresee a tax increase for the upcoming year.
“The district is very pleased that the governor is backing the full phase-in and funding of calculated Foundation Aid,” Anderson said. “2022-23 will be the second year of increases that the state has committed to to reach the fully funded levels.”
For the 2021-22 school year, Portville voters approved a $21.04 million budget for the district, a 10.5% increase from 2020.
In the Salamanca district, the 2% cap should not affect the upcoming budget at all at this point, said Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. She said their plan is to stick with the $250,000 tax levy the district has had in place since 2018.
“We are in a fantastic financial position,” Magara said. “We will continue to utilize the CARES/CRSSA/ARP funding in the manners in which we are restricted and will continue to run the multitude of programming we do now.”
For the 2021-22 school year, Salamanca voters approved a $47.72 million budget for the district, a 9.6% increase from 2020.
The 2% levy limit affects the tax cap calculations for 676 school districts and 10 cities with fiscal years starting July 1, 2022, including the cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers.