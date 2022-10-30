CUBA — A Saturday motor vehicle collision claimed the life of a Cuba teenager over the weekend and injured two others, the students’ school district reported Sunday.
Cuba-Rushford Central School District identified the deceased as Julia Horton on Sunday evening, indicating she was killed in the crash.
“On Saturday, October 29th, there was a car accident that resulted in one CRCS student fatality and injuries to two other CRCS students,” a statement on the district’s website and Facebook page reported. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of Julia Horton, a junior, who was killed in the car accident. On Monday we will have counselors available in the building to meet with and support our students throughout the day as needed.”
A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses was begun Sunday afternoon, with more than 30 people donating to it by press time.
The district did not report any details on the collision. New York State Police Troop A, which covers Western New York, reported no fatal traffic collisions in its daily logs covering Saturday. The sheriff’s offices in Cattaraugus County and Allegany County issued no releases on a fatal accident, nor did the Cuba Police Department.
Times Herald records indicate Horton was a Cuba resident and an Honor Roll student.