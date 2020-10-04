OLEAN — Nelson Beard’s love for teaching took him across the globe — to South Korea and China to Hoke County, North Carolina — but he found a home as an educator in the Salamanca school district.
Beard, who passed away unexpectedly in 2017 at the age of 35, became a steady fixture in Salamanca in just three years as a member of the technology community, the building improvement teams and instructional teams of both elementary buildings, as well as the district’s professional development cabinet.
Beard energetically taught first-, second- and sixth-grade classes. His dedication to the school community led the Salamanca Board of Education to vote unanimously to grant him tenure posthumously.
Beard was a life-long learner. A native of Youngstown in Niagara County, he graduated from Ithaca College with his bachelor’s degree in English before receiving his master’s in education from Niagara University.
His family, though, remembers him as a creative problem-solver who looked outside of the box for answers.
Beard’s creative and pragmatic approach to teaching is best remembered by his quote, “I choose to teach kids everything they need regardless of what it is, when it is, or how often they need it.”
The Nelson M. Beard Memorial Scholarship, established at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation by the Beard family, will celebrate his impact at Salamanca Central School and his creative problem-solving for students who embody his dedication and creativity.
An annual $1,000 minimum scholarship award, the Beard scholarship will be for a student from the school district who is planning to attend a two- or four-year college or trade/technical school. Second preference will be for a student from any school in Cattaraugus County who is planning to attend a two- or four-year college or trade/technical school.
The student must be in good academic standing and should demonstrate a passion for their intended area of post-secondary study in their application goal statement. The award will also be for a student who needs demonstrates a need for financial support to attend college.
Outside of school, Beard loved cooking, fishing and the outdoors. He applied the same passion for teaching to his hobbies, working to perfect his meat-smoking techniques by building his own smoker. He especially loved his dog, Roy.
CRCF’s executive director, Karen Niemic Buchheit, commended the Beard family’s tribute through this scholarship fund.
“Educators like Mr. Beard are pillars of the school community and the community as a whole,” Buchheit said. “People like Mr. Beard set an example that students aspire to.”
Donations can be made to the Nelson M. Beard Scholarship Endowed Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y., 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.