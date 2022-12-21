Schena, Scordo repeat as OHS Poetry Out Loud finalists

OLEAN — Olean High School students Lily Schena and Rose Scordo found themselves in a familiar situation Dec. 13 as 11 months ago when they were named the top two finalists in the annual Poetry Out Loud event.
Eight students stood on the Olean High School auditorium stage to recite poetry in front of fellow students, teachers and community members for the school-level contest of the national competition.
Swapping positions from last year, Schena placed first, reciting “1969” by Alex Dimitrov and “Friendship After Love” by Ella Wheeler Wilcox. Scordo came in second, reciting “the world is about to end and my grandparents are in love” by Kara Jackson and “The Darker Sooner” by Caroline Wing.
“I am astonished by the student performances each year,” said Sally Ventura, ELA department chair in Olean. “Students work hard not only to memorize their poems, but to perform them in a way to enhance the audience’s enjoyment of the pieces. This year’s event was extremely competitive!”
Other competitors this year included Ellie Lothridge, Riti Anumalasetty, Raeya Barboza, Torrin Colley, Maya Belle and Wils Jay-Edwards. Ventura said students are judged on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness and evidence of understanding over the course of two rounds.
“Classroom teachers can opt to meet the public speaking standard in their curriculum through poetry recitations,” she explained. “Teachers encourage the best performances in their classrooms to compete in the local competition.”
To prepare, students work with poems that they choose from the Poetry Out Loud anthology, which contains over a 1,000 poems, both classic and contemporary, Ventura explained.
“Allowing students to choose the poems to recite is critical,” she said. “Connecting with a single poem can encourage students to fall in love with poetry.”
Ventura said she and her husband, fellow Olean teacher Lou Ventura, attended the Teacher Days at the Dodge Poetry Festival, and we heard that message from great poets like Kim Addonizio, Ellen Bass, Sandra Cisneros, Kwame Dawes, Carolyn Forche, Terrance Hayes, Sharon Olds and Yusef Komunyakaa.
“Not only can students fall in love with poetry, but they gain self-confidence through their recitations,” she added.
This year’s judges were Elaine Snyder, a published author of seven works and college professor; Sandra Mulryan, a college professor who eaches poetry; Michelle McGraw, an ELA teacher in the Cuba-Rushford school district; and Lesley Patrone, Olean Theatre Workshop artistic director and former English teacher.
Schena and Scordo will go onto the regional competition in March. If they place high enough there, they move onto the national competition planned for May 8-10 in Washington, D.C.