WELLSVILLE — Jennifer Scheible has been named senior director of nursing and director of quality management at Jones Memorial Hospital — the the first person to take on the combined roles.
“When the decision was made to combine these two important roles, we were looking for someone who not only appreciates the challenges of rural healthcare but has experience in both these areas,” said Sandra Watkins, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Jones. “Jennifer had everything we were looking for. She has worked in all areas of nursing as well as nursing administration, quality improvement, and patient satisfaction and safety."
A resident of Wellsville, Scheible was on the Jones Memorial nursing and nursing management teams from 2012 to 2017. She comes back to Jones from her most recent tenure at UPMC Cole in Coudersport, Pa.
“When the opportunity came up to use my skills and experience to help my hometown hospital and community, I was very excited,” she said.
In her new role, she will be responsible for quality management, case management, patient experience, as well as nursing operations.
Scheible, who has a bachelor of science degree in nursing and is a registered nurse, lives in Wellsville with her husband, Keith, and their two children, Addison and Wyatt.