Electric utility crews were still working Sunday evening to restore power to customers in areas throughout Cattaraugus, Allegany and Erie counties after high winds — with gusts as high as nearly 70 mph — swept through the region Saturday afternoon.
National Grid’s Western New York crews had restored service to more than 17,000 of the 23,000 customers impacted by the second of back-to-back damaging weekend windstorms. The latest storm carried gusts of up to 69 mph in some areas, and brought down trees, tree limbs and power lines.
In Olean, there was reports of downed tree limbs, over turned signs and peeled house siding and roof shingles.
National Grid increased weekend staffing and work shifts in preparation for the high winds, and crews were expected to continue to work late Sunday restoring power.
Impacted customers in areas that experienced the most significant wind damage were expected to have power restored by 11:30 p.m. Sunday, with isolated and scattered single customer outages potentially extending into Monday morning.
New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) crews also estimated the majority of customers impacted in its Western New York service area would have power restored by 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Earlier Sunday, NYSEG reported approximately 1,500 customers were still without power in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie counties.
After Sunday's clear but crisp weather — the morning low was in the low 20s and the afternoon high was in the low 40s — the area will see warmer temperatures early this week and through Thursday.
After an expected low of about freezing Monday morning, the high is expected to reach the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday should be even warmer, according to the National Weather Service, with a high near 70 Wednesday, although rain could also be in the forecast.
Colder morning temperatures in the 20s could be back by the weekend, however, according to the NWS.