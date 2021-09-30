ALLEGANY — With fall already here and Halloween just a few weeks away, downtown Allegany is being transformed into Scarecrow Row for the month of October.
Sponsored by the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club, nearly 40 families, businesses and other Allegany organizations have created an interesting scarecrow that will be on display along Main Street in the village.
Mary Linda Williams, president of the club, said the scarecrows began going up Tuesday with more being installed by the scarecrows’ creators and volunteers Wednesday and today.
“The families are coming with their scarecrows to turn them in, and then they go and help us put them up and secure them, and we’ve had signs made,” she told the Times Herald Wednesday.
First announced in July, participants had most of the summer to sign up and receive their supplies to make an adult-sized scarecrow, including clothes, wooden cross pieces and screws to attach their creation to the framework.
During the pandemic, Williams, a retired teacher, began thinking of fun activities for children that families could do together. She said she’s seen other communities doing scarecrow-related events and thought it’s something the garden club could try.
“The Enchanted Mountain Garden Club really embraced my idea,” she said. “It’s going to be the whole month of October the scarecrows will be hanging up there. They’ll be out in all kinds of weather.”
With hopes to make Scarecrow Row an annual tradition, Williams said she’s been thinking of other possibilities for future Octobers, such as a parade.
However, the garden club is planning to host a live music weekend in front of the public library on Third Street as a way to invite people downtown to see the scarecrows and check out what else is in the village, Williams explained.
Jason Wedlock will perform Friday, Oct. 8 from 4-6 p.m. Then on Saturday, Oct. 9, The Chumps will play from noon to 2 p.m. Third Street will be blocked off for the musicians and audience. Attendees are asked to bring a chair. In case of rain, shows will be played in the Hickey Tavern at 96 W. Main St.
When the garden club first announced its plans for Scarecrow Way, many families loved the idea and “jumped right on it,” Williams recalled. “Enthusiastic and eager to work with their children.”
In addition to families, Williams said some teachers from Allegany-Limestone Central School District came forward to make scarecrows with their clubs, sports teams and other school groups. She said one group just got together over the previous weekend to assemble theirs.
“They really did embrace it and just had a great time, and the students have been so excited about it,” she said. “It’s been positive in lots of other ways with young people learning to cooperate and be creative.”
Each of the scarecrow displays will contain the name of the family or group that created them printed on a sign hanging with the scarecrows. Williams said Citizen Printing House on Main Street made the signs and laminated them.
Scarecrows will be positioned on poles so they face oncoming traffic along Main Street so those driving through can still see them, Williams said. Pedestrians going up and down the sidewalks will still be able to see them safely.
“We hope for the best, and hope the weather doesn’t deteriorate them and tear them apart,” she added.
Because Enchanted Mountains Garden Club is a 501©(3) nonprofit, they use donations to the club to do other projects in the village to help beautify it. In 2020, they bought outside furniture for some of the restaurants. In the future, they hope to have an artist paint a mural on a business’s exterior wall.
“Giving back to the community is one of our goals, and this is part of that,” she said of the scarecrows. “