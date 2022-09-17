ALLEGANY — The Allegany community is once again being asked to take part in decorating Main Street this fall to transform it into Scarecrow Row.

Sponsored by the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club, this second annual event has been organized to promote family fun in Allegany during the beautiful fall season.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social