ALLEGANY — The Allegany community is once again being asked to take part in decorating Main Street this fall to transform it into Scarecrow Row.
Sponsored by the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club, this second annual event has been organized to promote family fun in Allegany during the beautiful fall season.
“We want everyone to enjoy this family activity that will bring the community together,” said Mary Linda Williams, Garden Club special events chair.
Local residents and businesses are encouraged to put their scarecrow-making abilities to the test with an eye to displaying their scarecrows for the whole month of October, Williams said. Scarecrow Row is for Allegany residents, business owners and students attending Allegany-Limestone school district, pre-school and daycare.
“The idea is simple: come up with a concept for building one scarecrow per family at your home and put it out for all of Allegany to see,” she said.
The handmade scarecrows must be made in good taste and constructed to withstand wind and rain, Williams explained. The committee has the right to remove any scarecrow that is inappropriate or in disrepair, so please maintain your scarecrow while on display.
“Pinterest is a great source of ideas for design and how to build a scarecrow,” she added.
All scarecrows will be displayed through the 31st. St Bonaventure students associated with BonaGany, Inc., located across the street from the Allegany Town Hall, will assist participants in mounting the scarecrows.
Pre-cut scarecrow frames have been donated for your scarecrow. Pre-registration is requested for frames that will be given to families who did not participate in last years’ Scarecrow Row or those whose wooden frames were broken.
“These wooden pieces will be used to make a scarecrow form with clothes attached to make a scarecrow,” Williams said. “The wooden pieces are stored at BonaGany so parents have to come there to receive them.”
Turn in completed scarecrows on Oct. 5 and 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the BonaGany building. Williams said participants should pull their vehicle to the curb and their scarecrow will be handed to a St. Bonaventure University student who will secure it to a lamp post.
“A sign will be preprinted with your family name or business name and the name of your scarecrow,” she said. “EMGC members will affix it to your scarecrow at that time.”
All participants must remove their own scarecrow on Nov. 1 and save them for Scarecrow Row 2023.
“Thank you for your participation to bring fun into all of our lives — especially the children,” Williams added.
To register, visit alleganygardenclub.com and click the “SCR Registration Form” download button. For more information, email Williams at mlw2142@gmail.com.