PORTVILLE — Thomas Joseph Scanlon has been named valedictorian and Mia Ann Welty the salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Portville Central School.
Scanlon, the son of James and Beth Scanlon, will graduate with a grade point average of 100.65 and a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation plus Honors with Mastery in math and science.
Scanlon has been a part of the Boy Scouts of America and currently has the rank of Eagle Scout. Scanlon has held positions as the senior patrol leader, patrol leader, and chaplain aide as well. He has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has participated in both Portville’s High School jazz and concert bands as the lead trombonist for the past four years while being selected to participate in the Cattaraugus All-County Band and the NY All-State Jazz Band. Scanlon is also a member of the Physics Club at Portville.
Scanlon has been on the high honor roll throughout his high school career while taking many college level classes. He was selected as a Big 30 honoree for academics. During his sophomore year, he was awarded the American Chemical Society’s Excellence in High School Chemistry Award. Last year, Scanlon attended the TERRA Twin Tiers Science and Engineering Fair and won the TERRA High Honors Award, the Genius Olympiad: Exceptional Genius Award, and received recognition from the Symposium on Energy in the 21st Century and from the Environmental Protection Agency.
After graduation, Scanlon will be attending Penn State Altoona as part of the Schreyer Honors College. He will be focused on obtaining a bachelor’s degree in rail transportation engineering. Afterward, he will begin his career in the railroad industry.
Welty, the daughter of Larry and Inga Welty, has achieved a grade point average of 99.91 and received a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation plus Honors with Mastery in math and science.
Mia has maintained her standing on the high honor roll every marking period of high school career, while also taking numerous college level courses. She was awarded the University of Rochester Youth Leaders Award and the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Citizen Award. She has earned All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete status, as well as being a NYS Scholar-Athlete for every season of each year in high school.
Mia has been an active member of many clubs. She is a member of both the concert and jazz bands, vice president of the National Honor Society, treasurer of the physics club, editor of the yearbook, and student council president for the last two years.
Athletically, Mia participated in soccer, basketball, and softball throughout high school where she has earned numerous accolades. For soccer, she was a captain, a CCAA first-team all-star, a second-team all-star, a sectional finalist, a league champion, and PCS Athlete of the Month during her career. She also led the team in goals and assists as a senior.
In basketball, Mia was a two-year captain, a two-time Big 30 All-Star, a CCAA first-team all-star, and a second-team all-star. Her teams have won league and sectional championships throughout her career. She has been recognized as an all-tournament selection at the Adam Elliott and Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournaments. She received All-WNY honorable mention status and was selected to play in the Big 30 Senior All-Star Classic.
In softball, Mia was a captain, a CCAA first-team all-star, a second-team all-star, a sectional champion, a league champion, and was selected as an all-star at the Bolivar-Richburg Tournament. Mia was also invited to play in the WNY Athletics Gerry Gentner Senior All-Star Game and the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Steuben Exceptional Senior All-Star Game.
Mia has been recognized for her character by winning the CCAA League Sportsmanship Award, as well as the Portville Sports Boosters Sportsmanship Award. At the conclusion of her senior year, she was given the Ray Deland Memorial Miss Defense award, as well as the Dave Waugh Memorial Grit Award.
Mia has volunteered her time for a variety of different organizations in the school and throughout the community, such as Presents for Panthers, the Gus Macker and ACE Basketball Tournaments, American Red Cross blood drives, the hanging of Hometown Hero Banners, and the Portville Art & Antique Show. She has also devoted time to the school’s talent show, mentored 7th graders during high school orientation, was an overnight counselor for 6th grade Ecology Camp, and worked the Dollars for Scholars phone-a-thon and Panther Hoop School. She is employed as a weight room monitor at Portville and is a summer recreation counselor with the elementary students.
Welty will attend Elmira College in the fall where she will major in business administration. She will continue her athletic career playing basketball for the Lady Eagles.