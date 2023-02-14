Plassman Hall

A digital rendering shows a planned student breakout space  in Plassman Hall on St. Bonaventure University's campus.

 St. Bonaventure University

ST. BONAVENTURE — Plassmann Hall at St. Bonaventure University has long been central to campus life, both academically and outside the classroom.

Plassmann is now receiving a makeover through the largest fundraising campaign in the university’s history — A Bolder Bonaventure: Ignite. Inspire. Invest.

Plassman Hall classroom space

A digital rendering shows planned classroom space in Plassman Hall.

